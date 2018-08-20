The ANC says most of its supporters have confidence in the party despite a recent poll finding that more than half of South Africans (54%) believe the future of the ruling party is murky.

“We want to ensure all South African voters‚ and ANC supporters in particular‚ with all humility that we hear their concerns‚ and thank them for their continued confidence in their movement‚” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Monday.

“This shows that despite the challenging period we are going through‚ the majority of people continue to have confidence in the ANC as representing their aspirations‚ their present and their future.”

An Ipsos poll published on Friday found South Africans were doubtful about the future of the party due to leadership issues and internal divisions.

This was despite the ANC having a 60% majority in Parliament.

The poll found: “Larger proportions of supporters of the main opposition parties (the DA and the EFF) agree that the ANC has an uncertain future‚ but it is interesting to note that over half (52%) of ANC supporters also agree.”

Ipsos conducted its Pulse of the People poll from April 20 to June 7 by randomly selecting and interviewing 3‚619 South Africans face-to-face in their home languages.

The first half of 2018 has been a bumpy ride for President Cyril Ramaphosa with the poor performance of the rand‚ slow economic growth‚ policy uncertainty and rifts in the ANC.

“During Ramaphosa’s time as Deputy President he consistently outperformed then President Zuma‚ and since becoming president of South Africa in February 2018‚ South Africans rate him very highly. This is exceptional against the background of the general uncertainty in the country and the uncertainty expressed about the ANC’s future.”

Ipsos said gender equality had some way to go in South Africa. Half of men (49%) and four in every 10 women (41%) believed that men made better political leaders than women.

“A sobering reflection during Women’s Month.”