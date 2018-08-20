DA leader slapped with R1.5-million lawsuit after accusing KZN MEC of nepotism

The DA had given Mchunu seven days to respond to their call for Dube-Ncube’s suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

But Dube-Ncube hit back with a lawyers’ letter on July 20‚ asking Mncwango to “unconditionally withdraw and apologise for the defamatory allegations” failing which “our client would have no alternative but to take such further action as she deems appropriate”.

Dube-Ncube’s lawyers PKX attorneys said Mncwango’s statement falsely alleged that she was involved in corrupt activities when municipalities were a separate sphere of government and she was not responsible for nor controlled the award of municipal tenders.

The lawyers said the two municipalities had confirmed that Brand Partners were appointed in accordance with regulation 32 of the municipal chain management regulations of 2005.

The lawyers’ letter was followed by a R1.5m lawsuit for defamation against Mncwango filed by Brand Partners on July 31 in the Durban High Court.

In the combined summons‚ the company said Mncwango’s statements were “wrongful and defamatory” and made with the intention to “injure its reputation”.

“Apart from the defamatory meaning of the statements made by the defendant‚ the statements carried the additional sting that the plaintiff is not a law-abiding business entity and is involved in corruption and unlawful business activities‚” said the company.

The company said as result of Mncwango’s statement it had suffered damages to its reputation and standing in the community to the amount of R1.5m.

DA member of the provincial legislature and party spokesperson on finance Francois Rodgers said they will defend against both actions by Dube-Ncube and Brand Partners and ensure that any alleged irregularities were thoroughly scrutinised.