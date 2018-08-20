The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will await the outcome of court proceedings before taking action against two members accused of assaulting their female counterparts.

City Press reported that the women had complained about not getting any support from the party after they were physically abused.

According to the newspaper‚ in one incident‚ a North West deputy chairperson allegedly told a junior staff member during a confrontation in his office that he would have her genitals cut off towards the end of 2017.

The second incident involved a Limpopo secretary who was accused of physically assaulting a female member at a regional conference in 2016.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was aware of both incidents. "As the EFF we have zero tolerance for women abuse. We have conducted our internal investigation on both cases.