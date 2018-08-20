EFF to let law take its course before acting on 'women beaters', says Ndlozi
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will await the outcome of court proceedings before taking action against two members accused of assaulting their female counterparts.
City Press reported that the women had complained about not getting any support from the party after they were physically abused.
According to the newspaper‚ in one incident‚ a North West deputy chairperson allegedly told a junior staff member during a confrontation in his office that he would have her genitals cut off towards the end of 2017.
The second incident involved a Limpopo secretary who was accused of physically assaulting a female member at a regional conference in 2016.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was aware of both incidents. "As the EFF we have zero tolerance for women abuse. We have conducted our internal investigation on both cases.
"In the North West incident‚ we wrote to both the man and the woman and asked that they both give us an account of what happened. The man wrote back and explained his side of the story. He claimed that he was being manhandled by the woman. The story is that they had a quarrel which resulted in a physical confrontation‚" Ndlozi said.
He said the party did not receive any response from the female member. "She did not cooperate with us. We did give the lady an ear. The next thing we heard was that she was marching with the women's league to ask that the matter be dealt with expeditiously."
Ndlozi said the party did not receive a complaint about the second incident. "We only heard about it from the media.”
Ndlozi said when the party investigated the matter‚ it found that the alleged perpetrator was not present at the venue where he was alleged to have assaulted the woman.
"We were told there was a commotion and people wanted to force their way into the conference. The alleged perpetrator was not present at the scene. "She [the woman] knows‚ she could have informed us.
"We will allow the court action to finish and then we will decide‚ based on the outcome of the court‚ what action to take‚” Ndlozi said.