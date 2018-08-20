Politics

Expert: 'Government not serious about exposing corruption'

20 August 2018 - 11:24 By Zimasa Matiwane
Bheki Cele is said to have “serious reservations” about the Public Protector's findings compelling the police to provide protection for two whistleblowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case, as well as the recommended remedial actions. File photo.
Bheki Cele is said to have “serious reservations” about the Public Protector's findings compelling the police to provide protection for two whistleblowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case, as well as the recommended remedial actions. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas says the refusal to grant whistleblowers protection suggests that government leaders have no wish to expose corruption.

This comes after police minister Bheki Cele’s decision to take under judicial review a Public Protector report compelling the police to provide protection for two whistleblowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The whistleblowers‚ Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta‚ testified before the Moerane commission of inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in November last year.

In their testimony‚ they claimed that Magaqa had passed documentation on to the Hawks that allegedly proved corruption in the tender for upgrading Umzimkhulu memorial hall‚ which ballooned from R4 million to R37 million.

‘A slap in the face’ - Mkhwebane lashes police minister for failing to protect KZN whistleblowers

A report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the failure of Police Minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS to provide protection to ...
News
4 days ago

“The failure of the minister to provide security for two men who have risked their own safety and that of their families‚ even if he is proceeding with a review‚ is extraordinary and inexplicable‚” De Haas said.

She added that Cele’s lack of action cannot be distanced from that of the ANC government of which he is part.

“The silence of his colleagues suggests that there is tacit approval for his course of action‚ those in influential positions who know well‚ from their own personal experience‚ what it is like to live in constant danger of attack and among those who bear moral responsibility for the plight of these two men is the premier‚ Willies Mchunu‚” she explained.

The Moerane commission of inquiry was set up by Mchunu to investigate the spate of killings in the province suspected to be politically motivated.

I need a bodyguard‚ says KZN whistleblower Thabiso Zulu

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu local ...
News
12 days ago

Despite both men continuing to receive death threats after exposing corruption allegations and a threat assessment conducted by the State Security Agency in April‚ advising that the two “urgently require protection from the state” and should be provided with “individual private protection”‚ they have not received any protection.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in her report this exposed the men to the risk of being assassinated and ordered for the duo be provided with the requisite security at state expense.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said the minister had “serious reservations” about the findings and the remedial actions recommended by Mkhwebane. De Haas said if the government was serious about wanting to stamp out corruption‚ Zulu and Stuta should be held up as heroes‚ starting with affording them the protection they urgently needed.

Most read

  1. ANC upbeat despite poll finding party's future is murky Politics
  2. Sanco KZN official given the boot Politics
  3. EFF to let law take its course before acting on 'women beaters', says Ndlozi Politics
  4. DA leader slapped with R1.5-million lawsuit after accusing KZN MEC of nepotism Politics
  5. Expert: 'Government not serious about exposing corruption' Politics

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X