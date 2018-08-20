Expert: 'Government not serious about exposing corruption'

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas says the refusal to grant whistleblowers protection suggests that government leaders have no wish to expose corruption.

This comes after police minister Bheki Cele’s decision to take under judicial review a Public Protector report compelling the police to provide protection for two whistleblowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The whistleblowers‚ Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta‚ testified before the Moerane commission of inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in November last year.

In their testimony‚ they claimed that Magaqa had passed documentation on to the Hawks that allegedly proved corruption in the tender for upgrading Umzimkhulu memorial hall‚ which ballooned from R4 million to R37 million.