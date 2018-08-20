'How far have we come?' Ramaphosa to deliver Tutu International Peace Lecture
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a report card on restorative justice‚ 20 years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has announced that Ramaphosa has agreed to deliver the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town in October.
In his letter of invitation‚ Archbishop Emeritus Tutu asked the president “to reflect in his lecture on the course of South Africa’s restorative justice project in the two decades since the TRC.”
Since its inauguration in 2011 by the Dalai Lama‚ who had to be connected to Cape Town by satellite from India‚ the International Peace Lecture has become a flagship event on the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s annual calendar.
The list of speakers who have graced the podium includes Graca Machel‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ Mary Robinson‚ Kofi Annan‚ Advocate Hila Jilani and Advocate Vasu Gounden.
“The idea behind the annual lecture is to provide an influential southern hemisphere platform that contributes to international discourses about peace‚ human rights and justice in an increasingly globalised world‚” said Razaan Bailey‚ programme manager of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
“South Africa’s negotiated settlement and approach to post-apartheid justice were internationally regarded as a beacon of hope.
“To have a leader of the negotiations process‚ who is now our president‚ reflect on the nation’s journey to date is a rare opportunity to collectively consider our progress‚ our successes and shortcomings‚ and the lessons we have learned along the way‚” Bailey said.
The eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture takes place at the Artscape theatre on October 8‚ the day after Archbishop Tutu’s 87th birthday. The event will be open to the public‚ but only to those who have registered and received tickets in advance. The ticketing process will be advertised in the first week of September. If the event is over-subscribed tickets will be issued by a lottery system.