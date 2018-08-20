The ANC’s civic sector alliance partner‚ the South African National Civic Organisation‚ is at war with itself.

The first victim of Sanco’s infighting was its treasurer‚ Durban businessman and former president Jacob Zuma’s benefactor‚ Roy Moodley‚ who was given the boot by the organisation’s general secretary‚ Skhumbuzo Mpanza‚ in April after he had attended the national office bearers’ meeting.

But Moodley has refused to step down and has indicated through his lawyers that he reserves his rights to challenge the organisation and that if he resigns‚ he will only do so after the next Sanco national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Now KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Richard Mkhungo has also been served with a letter of suspension by Mpanza but‚ like Moodley‚ Mkhungo has vowed to challenge his suspension.

Mkhungo told a media briefing in Durban on Monday that he would not vacate his office as the only structure that could suspend him was the organisation’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

“I will end up challenging the issue in court if continues like this. But there is no way we will allow a situation where I will vacate the office. I will not vacate the office. I know my constitutional rights‚” said Mkhungo.