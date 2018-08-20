Pressure is mounting on the ANC to disband its North West leadership following a visit of the party’s national working committee to the province on Saturday.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the Bojanelo Region in Rustenburg‚ where he was greeted with strong calls for the party to disband the provincial executive committee led by chairman Supra Mahumapelo.

Party members who attended the meeting said a number of Mahumapelo detractors made sharp calls for his PEC to be disbanded amid infighting in the province for the better part of 2018.

“We told Cyril directly that we are tired of this man. But he was diplomatic‚ telling us about democratic centralism and that he has heard our calls‚ they would be taken to the party structures‚” said an insider.

Earlier in the day‚ Ramaphosa emerged as a voice of reason as a large number of ANC members who attended the meeting sang anti-Mahumapelo songs. They later booed him as he took to the stage‚ trying to calm party members and kick-start the meeting.