"It has to be done by the executive…and it's correct that you need to put a number of things (in terms) of norms and standards. They are very important and those particular limits. So that is a matter of consideration which‚ I will have to submit to the Presidency and the executive as a very strong recommendation."

Chairperson of Scopa Themba Godi‚ said such procurement policy gaps made it "inherent in this department to attract all sorts of characters who want to make a quick buck".

"The point I think my colleagues were raising‚ all of them‚ it's a mindset thing‚ of how we relate to power. Does it become a licence to just splurge in any other way‚ it doesn't matter? I see that the minister of public service is already complaining that some of you are refusing to trim down on your staff.

"I am just saying for those are the questions that come to mind when you look at the amounts and it's interesting. We were together last night in a flight and as we were leaving‚ one of your colleagues‚ a minister‚ actually said to me ‘you guys are actually not being tough enough on us cause these ministerial houses are actually a waste‚ six bedrooms.’ He said‚ ‘I only use my bedroom‚ study‚ the kitchen and the sitting room’‚ so the criteria that is used to say this is what ministers need‚ is a maximalist approach‚" said Godi.