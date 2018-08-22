Politics

AfriForum condemns use of k-word by Catzavelos‚ urges consistency in condemnation of racism from all sides

22 August 2018 - 16:15 By Ernest Mabuza
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'k-word'.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

AfriForum on Wednesday said it strongly condemned the use of the racist “K-word” by Adam Catzavelos‚ whose video went viral on Tuesday‚ but said there should be consistent condemnation of racism from all race groups.

The organisation appealed to the public to refrain from using the k-word.

However‚ AfriForum also appealed to the public‚ media and opinion formers to be consistent in their condemnation of all racism.

Ernst Roets‚ deputy CEO of AfriForum‚ said all forms of racism must be condemned.

“AfriForum has already submitted 115 criminal charges against people who had incited the murder and even genocide of minorities.

“It is concerning that‚ when there is a call for violence against minorities‚ it receives almost no attention in mainstream media. When a white person‚ however‚ says something offensive about black people‚ it is regularly elevated to a national crisis‚” Roets said.

