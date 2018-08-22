KZN ANCYL executive in hot water over 'racist k-word' outburst

“I can confirm that there will be a disciplinary hearing and she will come before it to face charges. In terms of our constitution the charge of racism is defined as a grave concern. It’s something we take very seriously and if there is a case to answer‚ she will be held accountable.”

Ndlela said if someone was found guilty of a grave offence they could face expulsion.

“Now if you’re going to have someone of her stature being accused of racism‚ you can’t just sweep under the carpet. We need to follow due process. This has the potential to attract attention to the organisation and if you’re found guilty of a grave offence one of the punishments is expulsion‚” said Ndlela.

He said the organisation would make sure that the outcome of the disciplinary hearing against Govender would be made public.

The ANCYL eThekwini region was alerted to the allegations against Govender by the organisation’s Ward 73 which indicated that it would be taking action against her.

Govender told the Mail & Guardian in 2007 that she joined the ANC because she was inspired by its history and fascinated by the things “that it did to get us all here‚ because they did not only do it for black people‚ but for us all”.