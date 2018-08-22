KZN ANCYL executive resigns after ‘racist k-word’ outburst

ANC Youth League eThekwini regional executive member Suzanne Govender has resigned after being accused of using the k-word against her comrade in a social media rant.

The ANCYL eThekwini region said in a statement late on Wednesday that it welcomed Govender’s resignation with immediate effect.

Govender’s resignation followed a case against her opened by the ANCYL in ward 73 in Chatsworth after her comments‚ which were allegedly made during a conversation between her and another comrade during a WhatsApp conversation‚ were posted on Facebook.

But Govender told the Daily News that she believed she was a victim of a smear campaign by someone intent on taking her position.

She didn't respond to queries from TimesLIVE.

ANCYL eThekwini regional secretary Thinta Cibane welcomed Govender’s resignation.