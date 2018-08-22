Minor scuffle delays Tshwane council meeting over city manager’s fate
A brief scuffle broke out in the City of Tshwane council chambers as political parties disagreed over whether a report recommending the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola should be heard in public or behind closed doors.
Angry ANC and EFF councillors are objecting to a suggestion from executive mayor Solly Msimanga that the special sitting called to discuss the possible suspension of Mosola deliberate on a report recommending this action behind closed doors.
Problems started when council speaker Katlego Mathebe appeared to agree with the suggestion that the report be discussed behind closed doors. Mathebe then called for a brief recess to take legal advice on the matter‚ but the other parties objected to her taking this advice from the city’s governance and support officer Lorette Tredaux‚ who was in the council meeting.
Tredaux has been appointed acting city manager in the absence of Mosola who was not at the meeting. The opposition parties‚ however‚ objected to her presence and some councillors tried to force her out of the council meeting saying she did not have authority to be in council or to offer legal advice.
ANC and EFF councillors protested that a matter involving the city manager was in the public interest and should be discussed in an open meeting.
“We pay the city manager R2.7m and the public must be taken into confidence about its finances. We are advocating that this matter must be discussed in the open and the public must know that the man we pay R2.7m is either corrupt or is vindicated by this meeting. Let’s discuss this matter in the open for the benefit of the public that pays taxes that pay this man‚” said ANC councillor George Matjila.
Msimanga later told journalists that he was surprised by the EFF and ANC’s attempts to derail the special sitting.
“There’s every trick in the book that is being used to make sure that this meeting is derailed. What is the real motive? Is the motive to find what is really happening or to politically continue this (spat) into the public space?” he asked.
“We are not saying anybody is guilty. We are saying let there be an investigation that will determine if there is a guilty party or not and then from there you are able to take a decision based on the findings of the external investigation. What we see happening here today is very much telling‚ that the idea is not really to find answers‚” Msimanga added.
The executive mayor has resolved to ask council to place Mosola on suspension for a period of three months pending an investigation into a contract awarded to engineering consultants GladAfrica‚ worth up to R12-billion‚ to manage all the city’s infrastructure projects for a period of three years.
The deal would net the engineering firm at least 10% in middleman commissions for managing the city’s entire capital projects budget that goes towards the construction of roads‚ electricity substations and other infrastructure such as its bus rapid system‚ A Re Yeng.