A brief scuffle broke out in the City of Tshwane council chambers as political parties disagreed over whether a report recommending the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola should be heard in public or behind closed doors.

Angry ANC and EFF councillors are objecting to a suggestion from executive mayor Solly Msimanga that the special sitting called to discuss the possible suspension of Mosola deliberate on a report recommending this action behind closed doors.

Problems started when council speaker Katlego Mathebe appeared to agree with the suggestion that the report be discussed behind closed doors. Mathebe then called for a brief recess to take legal advice on the matter‚ but the other parties objected to her taking this advice from the city’s governance and support officer Lorette Tredaux‚ who was in the council meeting.

Tredaux has been appointed acting city manager in the absence of Mosola who was not at the meeting. The opposition parties‚ however‚ objected to her presence and some councillors tried to force her out of the council meeting saying she did not have authority to be in council or to offer legal advice.

ANC and EFF councillors protested that a matter involving the city manager was in the public interest and should be discussed in an open meeting.

“We pay the city manager R2.7m and the public must be taken into confidence about its finances. We are advocating that this matter must be discussed in the open and the public must know that the man we pay R2.7m is either corrupt or is vindicated by this meeting. Let’s discuss this matter in the open for the benefit of the public that pays taxes that pay this man‚” said ANC councillor George Matjila.