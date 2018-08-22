In her submission‚ Mkhwebane argued that fitness to hold office is not a ground for removal of the Public Protector as alleged by Steenhuisen and that the committee “must go beyond proving displeasure with my performance”.

“This committee's displeasure at my performance is not enough to warrant a removal. My performance must be gauged against objective standards‚ which Steenhuisen must establish.”

She listed these standards as:

• The level of the job performance required

• that the standard was communicated to her

• that suitable instruction and/or supervision was given to enable her to meet the standard

• that she were unwilling to or incapable of meeting the standard

• and that she was warned that failure to meet to the standard would result in her removal.

She argued that the DA's dissatisfaction about her appointment to the position of the Public Protector‚ which was being improperly and “deceivably” linked with her performance‚ was not enough to warrant her removal from office.

“For this committee to start the removal process‚ there must be some serious misconduct or substantial incompetence and the onus of proving just cause rests with Steenhuisen‚ who has dismally failed to discharge that onus or any of the objective standards listed‚” she said.