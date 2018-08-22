Ramaphosa intervenes in Zondo Inquiry and State Security Agency impasse

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says he has intervened in the standoff between the Zondo Inquiry and the State Security Agency (SSA) and has been assured that the agency will “prioritise” granting crucial security clearances to commission staff.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo appealed to Ramaphosa for help earlier this month. Inquiry secretary Dr Khotso de Wee told TimesLIVE that the SSA’s failure to process the “top secret” clearances was “unacceptably delaying” the commission’s work.

The SSA in turn laid the blame for clearance delays firmly on unidentified inquiry staff who were “not taking this exercise seriously and making lots of excuses”.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Ramaphosa’s office “has engaged SSA to prioritise completion of the process”.

“The SSA has committed to the same. The Presidency urges both parties to fully cooperate with one another including ensuring all necessary information and cooperation are provided to SSA by all commissioners.”