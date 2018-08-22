"Now the experience that we got is that many of those people are finding it difficult to get loans‚ because the banks say 'you don't own this land‚ we can't give you a loan on a basis of a lease'.

"And some of them are coming forward to say: ‘We want to own‚ we want to have a sense of ownership of the land that you're distributing to us.’ So my own view is that rather than frustrate this deep yearning that our people have about owning the land‚ we should not frustrate them by saying you cannot own this land‚ It's now going to be owned by the state. We should allow our people to own the land."

Ramaphosa also rejected claims from the DA leader Mmusi Maimane that his recent late night announcement‚ in his capacity as ANC president‚ in which he said Parliament would change section 25 of the Constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation‚ had undermined the parliamentary process currently under way.

Ramaphosa said section 25 of the Constitution was currently "implicit" and not "explicit" on the issue that has grabbed the attention of the nation.

The president spent a great deal of this Q&A session dealing with the matter.

He said if there was no departure from the current willing-buyer‚ willing-seller approach‚ it would take the country up to 100 years to change today's land ownership patterns at a projected cost of more than R700-billion.