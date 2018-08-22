Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has been suspended.

A report recommending his suspension was approved by a special sitting of the Tshwane city council at a heated meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

ANC and DA councillors approved the report to recommend Mosola’s suspension with immediate effect. This is in relation to a lucrative tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s entire infrastructure budget worth up to R12-billion over a three-year period.

Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe announced that the report had been approved by council before adjourning the meeting shortly after 2.30pm. The EFF had earlier walked out of council chambers‚ accusing the DA of hounding Mosola out of office.

But the ANC sided with the DA and agreed to the adoption of the report.

This means that Mosola will be sent a letter sometime on Wednesday informing him of council’s decision to suspend him with immediate effect.

He has seven days to write back to council and give reasons why the decision to suspend him should be rescinded. If council rejects his plea‚ a special investigator will be appointed to probe his decision to select GladAfrica as the sold project manager for the city’s infrastructure projects.