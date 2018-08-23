City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing a motion of no confidence that may see the end of his term as the number one citizen of the capital city.

This comes just a day after the council in Tshwane resolved to suspend its city manager‚ Moeketsi Mosola‚ over a dodgy R12bn tender.

Addressing a press conference in Tshwane House‚ Pretoria‚ ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Moepa said his party had filed a motion of no confidence on Msimanga.

He said the party was also reliably informed that the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ who have historically voted with the DA to keep Msimanga in power‚ have filed their own motion of no confidence on the mayor.

Moepa listed 10 reasons‚ which include the R12-billion tender‚ three dodgy appointments in the city‚ and the hiring of Msimanga’s former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.

The party said it was going to table the motion in next week’s council meeting.