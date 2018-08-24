'Gupta threatened to kill me': Mcebisi Jonas's shocking revelations

Times Select understands that when Jonas takes the oath before Judge Raymond Zondo on Friday, he will for the first time publicly provide a full account of the meeting in October 2015, including how Gupta allegedly threatened him after he declined the bribe offer.

Jonas will be the second witness at the state capture commission of inquiry.

For almost three years Jonas’s life has been on hold.

On October 23, 2015, the then deputy finance minister went to the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank thinking he would be meeting former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane. A short while later Duduzane took Jonas to the Gupta compound, where businessman Fana Hlongwane also arrived.