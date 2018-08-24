The group gathered outside the building in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ where dramatic testimony was being delivered by former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas.

SACP members were singing loud enough to be heard inside the building and were carrying placards stating‚ “Don’t waste taxpayers’ money‚ finish in time‚ we want the truth”‚ another said “Investigate Corporate Capture of the State without Fear‚ Favour or Prejudice”.

The party indicated it wanted to present a memorandum to chairman of the commission‚ Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.