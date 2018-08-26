Kathrada Foundation condemns ANCYL executive for 'k-word outburst'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has condemned racist remarks allegedly made by ANC Youth League eThekwini regional executive member Suzanne Govender.

Govender resigned earlier this week after a WhatsApp conversation with a colleague in which she allegedly used the k-word was posted on Facebook.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive director Neeshan Balton said: “It’s perturbing that an ANC member‚ someone who should have been schooled not only in the policies of the party but in its non-racial history‚ has reportedly used such terminology. The ANC’s core objective as a liberation movement was its fight against racial oppression. It is disappointing that someone who was serving on its youth league regional leadership structures is alleged to hold such racist views.”

The ANCYL eThekwini region welcomed Govender’s resignation in a statement on Wednesday. The ANCYL in ward 73 in Chatsworth opened a case against Govender.

Govender told the Daily News she was the victim of a smear campaign and did not respond to earlier queries from TimesLIVE.