PAC apologises after 'hooligans' force Mabuza to leave Mama Sobukwe's funeral

The Pan African Congress (PAC) has apologised to the family of Mama Zondeni Sobukwe after her funeral proceedings were disrupted by 'hooligans'.

The wife of late PAC founder Robert Sobukwe was laid to rest in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday. However, her funeral was disrupted by elements of the party who objected to the government's involvement.

At one point Deputy President David Mabuza was forced to be whisked away, forcing government to withdraw the 'official funeral' status of the funeral.

Government spokeswoman Phumla Williams said "certain disruptive elements" had forced government's hand to terminate the official funeral status prematurely‚ in consultation with the family.