Politics

Ramaphosa to attend Mnangagwa's inauguration as Zimbabwe president

26 August 2018 - 08:49 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the presidency said in a statement.

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court confirmed Mnangagwa’s disputed election victory on Friday, dismissing an opposition challenge that had held up his inauguration. 

In a verdict widely predicted by analysts, Chief Justice Luke Malaba strongly criticised the MDC party’s case and upheld Mnangagwa’s win. Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the July 30 election with 50.8% of the vote — just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

The elections were largely judged to be free of the violence which characterised previous elections in Zimbabwe.

However, Chamisa on Saturday refused to accept a court ruling, vowing to lead “peaceful protests“. 

“I have a legitimate claim that I am supposed to lead the people of Zimbabwe,” the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party said Saturday. “Yes, judgement has been made but as far as we are concerned, we have a view that is contrary to the view of the Constitutional Court,” Chamisa said. “The court’s decision is not the people’s decision. The people who voted do not believe in (Mnangagwa). We have got a clear majority.”

Mnangagwa took over from Robert Mugabe after the long-time ruler was ousted following a brief military takeover in November 2017. He vowed to hold free and fair elections and mend strained relations with the west but his plan was marred when soldiers fired at protesters on August 1 killing at least six people.

Mnangagwa now faces the challenge of persuading the international community that the army crackdown and lapses in the election process will not derail his promise of reforms to overcome corruption and mismanagement under Mugabe.

MORE

Zimbabwe's Chamisa rejects court judgment confirming Mnangagwa president

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Saturday rejected a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 ...
News
22 hours ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa will be president: Zimbabwe's top court dismisses MDC case

Emmerson Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's president, the country's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, dismissing the main opposition party's challenge that ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | SA is no Zimbabwe: US state department on THAT Trump land tweet

'It may be easy for some to draw comparisons but there are very big differences. In Zimbabwe we saw the government there squash civil society, shut ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kathrada Foundation condemns ANCYL executive for 'k-word outburst' Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to attend Mnangagwa's inauguration as Zimbabwe president Politics
  3. PAC apologises after 'hooligans' force Mabuza to leave Mama Sobukwe's funeral Politics
  4. District Six resumes normal service as a political football Politics
  5. SACP makes itself heard at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X