A group of senior ANC politicians in Mpumalanga are planning to stage an "ambush march" to ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday to demand the disbandment of the provincial executive committee‚ which they accuse of being micromanaged by ANC deputy president David Mabuza.

The race to replace Mabuza as provincial chairman in Mpumalanga is heating up. A number of front-runners have been cited‚ including acting provincial chairman Mandla Ndlovu‚ Peter Nyoni‚ Fish Mahlalela‚ David Dube and Charles Makola.

Some individuals believe the race will not be fair play‚ claiming Mabuza has "anointed" Ndlovu to take over the reins.

Mabuza in February said of Ndlovu: "I think I taught him what is right and wrong. He's a humble man [who] can [fit] in my shoes and even take my shoes."

Those vying for the ANC provincial top job allege that Ndlovu's brief from his predecessor is to maintain the manipulation of branches and the creation of "bogus" branches they claim Mabuza created‚ leading to the "surprise" ballooning of the province's membership to become second-biggest in the country.