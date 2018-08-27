COPE wants remaining 'Gupta ministers' out of Cabinet

The Congress of the People (COPE) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve “Gupta ministers” of their duties to give them an opportunity to clear their names at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The inquiry is probing allegations that the wealthy Gupta family tried to influence political decisions‚ including the appointment of Cabinet ministers.

“COPE is worried that the Commission of Inquiry into State of Capture is not being taken serious by President Cyril Ramaphosa because his Cabinet still has ministers alleged to have been appointed by Gupta brothers‚ same people accused of state capture‚” spokesperson Dennis Bloem said.

Ramaphosa had taken a hard line on corruption and state capture and had promised to clean up government but COPE is not convinced that he has done enough.