Grabe‚ before delivering his judgment‚ said the two had bumped into each other while on a toilet break and that there was nothing sinister behind it. The second meeting‚ said Grabe‚ occurred while they waited a few minutes for Daniels's lawyer so they could discuss a court postponement date.

Daniels has been involved in a decades-long dispute with the former Mpumalanga premier‚ who he claims threatened his life.

He believes Mabuza is behind a smear and sabotage campaign against him because of a multi-billion rand land claims scam‚ which he blew the whistle on in 2004.

Daniel claims the scam‚ which allegedly had the blessing of Mabuza when he was Mpumalanga's MEC for Land and Agriculture‚ involved landowners being forced to sell at below market value‚ before the land was sold back to community trusts at inflated prices.

Grabe‚ in his judgment‚ said Daniels had asserted that Mabuza had waged a war against him and had "assassinated his character".

"In terms of a protection order full disclosures have to be made by the applicants. In this current matter Daniels withheld two Lever Arch files of information. Daniels stated that there were unlawful raids on his property by the MPTA [Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority]. He portrayed himself as an innocent victim who was doing his utmost to operate [his business] lawfully."

But‚ said Grabe‚ information had been withheld from the original magistrate who had granted the interim protection order. "That information was how the MTPA had raided his property because of game he was keeping on his property without the necessary permits."

He said the Authority had been exercising its mandate when it carried out the raids.