The Freedom Front Plus is going international with its campaign to stop land expropriation without compensation from being government policy, but it is not calling for sanctions just yet.

On Monday‚ the party announced that it has written to the United Nations' human rights commission in Geneva to complain against the SA government and its intention to expropriate land without compensation.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the UN procedures provided for complaints to be lodged even before the constitution has been amended.

According to process‚ the UN will now write to the SA government to give its side of the story‚ he said.

“That is part of our efforts to put pressure on the SA government so that they can realise that to amend the Constitution to provide for expropriation without compensation is actually a violation of Article 17 of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights‚ which protects private ownership of property and prohibits expropriation without compensation.”

Groenewald said expropriation without compensation and illegal invasions of land were a reality in SA and created “a lot of uncertainty” with land owners who were not only farmers but also land owners who had land in cities. “That uncertainty is the opposite of what President [Cyril] Ramaphosa said - that there must be certainty.”

Groenewald said the FF Plus campaign had started last year and part of that campaign was the “internationalisation” of expropriation without compensation as well as farm murders in the country.