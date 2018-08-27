Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor on Monday described how Duduzane Zuma approached her on a flight to China in 2010 and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family.

Mentor said Zuma also introduced her to controversial South African businessman Fana Hlongwane on the same flight.

She was testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Mentor‚ who served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises at the time‚ detailed the meeting that took place on an Emirates flight en route from South Africa to China‚ via Dubai.

"When I was aboard the flight to Dubai‚ a certain young man who was not alone knocked at the cubicle and introduced himself as Duduzane. I recognised him from media clips‚ from his short dreadlocks at the time…He was with two people‚" she said.