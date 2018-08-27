Aggrieved Mpumalanga ANC members want the ANC to disband the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

Leaders representing four of the province’s five regions claimed the current PEC had presided over the creation of at least 86 bogus branches.

“In most parts of Mpumalanga‚ some wards have more than four branches and delegates from these bogus branches attended and participated in regional‚ provincial and national congresses as branches with full status and powers‚” one of the leaders‚ Jealous Nyalunga‚ said.

In a memorandum handed over at the party’s headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ on Monday‚ the leaders implored the national leadership to attend to their grievances within 10 working days‚ failing which they will consider legal avenues.