Politics

Mpumalanga ANC members want Luthuli House to disband PEC

27 August 2018 - 17:25 By Zimasa Matiwane
Aggrieved ANC members in Mpumalanga have implored the national leadership to attend to their grievances within 10 working days‚ failing which they will consider legal avenues.
Aggrieved ANC members in Mpumalanga have implored the national leadership to attend to their grievances within 10 working days‚ failing which they will consider legal avenues.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Aggrieved Mpumalanga ANC members want the ANC to disband the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

Leaders representing four of the province’s five regions claimed the current PEC had presided over the creation of at least 86 bogus branches.

“In most parts of Mpumalanga‚ some wards have more than four branches and delegates from these bogus branches attended and participated in regional‚ provincial and national congresses as branches with full status and powers‚” one of the leaders‚ Jealous Nyalunga‚ said.

In a memorandum handed over at the party’s headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ on Monday‚ the leaders implored the national leadership to attend to their grievances within 10 working days‚ failing which they will consider legal avenues.

ANC members planning 'ambush march' to Luthuli House

A group of senior ANC politicians in Mpumalanga are planning to stage an "ambush march" to ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday to demand the ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Nyalunga said the cardinal principle that a member must belong to a single branch had been violated by the powers that be in the Mpumalanga province.

“The perpetrators of this atrocious conduct execute their malicious task by making use of the same ID number and surname but different names.

“A Nedbank account known as Mayihlome is used to process bulk membership payments where our relatives who have died are able to even renew their membership‚” he explained.

They called on the national leadership to help them put an end to these irregularities because they also wanted their “new dawn” and organisational renewal in Mpumalanga.

They demanded that the National Executive Committee (NEC) nullify the Mpumalanga 2015 provincial and regional congresses affected by bogus branches and delegates‚ and appoint an inclusive provincial task team and regional task teams to usher in a new dawn for the province.

More than half of South Africans doubt ANC's future: Ipsos

More than half of South Africans (54%) believe the future of the ANC is murky due to leadership issues and rifts in the ruling party‚ according to an ...
Politics
8 days ago

The leaders also called on the ANC‚ as the government‚ to intervene in unsolved killings of politicians in the province.

“Our province has witnessed a number of mysterious deaths of ANC members and most of these are dormant and well-calculated executions of our comrades. Their families need closure‚” he added.

He said Mpumalanga branches that were “instructed” to nominate "Unity"‚ for the position of ANC president in the lead-up to the Nasrec national elective conference were part of those that had bogus membership.

The province brought the second-biggest delegation to the conference after KwaZulu-Natal.

But the disgruntled members said their aim was to solve Mpumalanga province and not cast aspersions on the credibility of the 54th national conference. They asked that the NEC “apply its mind” on the matter.

READ MORE:

No cabinet reshuffle on the cards for ANC in KZN

The new ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed speculation about a possible provincial cabinet reshuffle ahead of next year’s general ...
Politics
26 days ago

ANC says coalition governments ‘too costly to maintain’, wants city elections

The ANC is calling for fresh elections in Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ because coalition-led governments have “proven to be too costly to maintain”.
News
1 day ago

ANCYL clips the wings of its Gauteng leadership

The ANC Youth League has clipped the wings of its Gauteng leadership in the lead-up to its elective conference.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga ANC members want Luthuli House to disband PEC Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack removed Politics
  3. Minister: No blanket presidential pardon for Fees Must Fall students Politics
  4. Court lifts protection order against David Mabuza Politics
  5. How Duduzane Zuma introduced me to the Guptas: Vytjie Mentor Politics

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X