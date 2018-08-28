The ANC and The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa have set up a task team to improve working relations.

This follows a meeting between the ruling party and traditional leadership on Tuesday‚ where various issues‚ including the proposed amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution‚ were discussed – with a particular focus the role of traditional authority in relation to communal land.

“The ANC reiterated its position on land once more to the leadership of Contralasa‚ and such a position does not transgress on the authority of traditional leaders and their communities‚” secretary general Ace Magashule said.

He said the ANC position on land was based on restitution‚ redistribution and security of tenure.

“We affirm our view that kings and chiefs are rightful custodians of communal land for‚ and behalf of‚ the people.

“The ANC will never be part of any attempt that seeks to temper with the authority of the traditional leadership over the land of their ancestors‚” Magashule explained.

The task team will also attend to issues that affected the welfare of traditional leaders and their communities.