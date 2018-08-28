British Prime Minister Theresa May has assured South Africa that her government’s looming exit from the European Union will not affect trade relations between the two countries.

May has also committed to lobbying British companies to help President Cyril Ramaphosa achieve his $100-billion (R1.4-trillion) target for foreign direct investment.

May made these announcements at a joint press briefing with Ramaphosa at the presidential office of Tuynhuys in Cape Town as part of her first working visit to South Africa.

The British Prime Minister added that her government was determined to make the United Kingdom the number one investor in Africa from among G7 countries.

As of last year‚ the UK was South Africa’s 6th largest global trading partner with total trade at R79.5-billion.

With the UK set to exit the EU trade bloc by March 2019‚ May's government on Tuesday signed an agreement with countries in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) to ensure trade relations with the UK are not affected once "Brexit" happens.

"We've agreed that as the UK prepares to leave the EU‚ we must think about how to grow that trade in the future.