DA heads to court over vote ousting Athol Trollip

The motion was passed with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati‚ who abstained from voting‚ and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was elected as the new mayor. Earlier‚ speaker Jonathan Lawack was ousted.

Maimane said: “This was a mock council meeting that elected a mock government‚ and we are of the view that yesterday’s proceedings are invalid in law.

“We categorically denounce this move and call it out for what it was – a political coup by this coalition of corruption hellbent on re-establishing patronage networks that enrich the few at the expense of the many.”