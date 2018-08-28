Politics

DA mayors: Tshwane's Msimanga will go‚ but Joburg's Mashaba is safe - Malema

28 August 2018 - 14:18 By Zingisa Mvumvu
EFF leader Julius Malema talks to the media at the party offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 28 August 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday vowed that Tshwane Metro executive mayor Solly Msimanga will face the same fate as ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip when the vote of no confidence against him is tabled this week.

However‚ Malema reassured Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba that the EFF would never vote for his removal because "he works better with everyone".

Malema said Msimanga was being used "by the white DA caucus in Tshwane"‚ saying the EFF was willing to vote with the DA in that municipality as long as they present a "credible candidate".

Said Malema: "What happened to Trollip is going to happen to Solly Msimanga.

"If the DA wants to remove Mashaba we are not going to get involved because Mashaba works well with everyone."

Malema said the EFF was happy with Mashaba who has listened to EFF proposals such as the insourcing of workers.

Moreover‚ said Malema‚ Mashaba was going to open 24-hour clinics across the city‚ "a manifesto of the EFF".

