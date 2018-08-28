Politics

Parliament committee withdraws Expropriation Bill

28 August 2018 - 20:42 By Linda Ensor
Parliament's public works committee withdrew the Expropriation Bill in its current form for further reconsideration upon the conclusion of the CRC process.
Parliament's public works committee withdrew the Expropriation Bill in its current form for further reconsideration upon the conclusion of the CRC process.
Image: Facebook/Wildebeestkuil Farm

Parliament's public works committee has withdrawn the Expropriation Bill because of the parliamentary process which is underway to review Section 25 of the Constitution dealing with expropriation of land without compensation.

The African National Congress (ANC) members of the committee welcomed the withdrawal.

The bill was passed by Parliament in 2016‚ and returned by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017 due to concerns arising from the public participation process followed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In February this year‚ the National Assembly and NCOP adopted a resolution instructing the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) to review - amongst other possible amendments - Section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land‚ in the public interest‚ without compensation.

The public works committee withdrew the Expropriation Bill in its current form for further reconsideration upon the conclusion of the CRC process.

"As the ANC‚ we reiterate our commitment to pursue the expropriation of land without compensation as one of the measures to ensure that land reform is implemented in a way that increases agricultural production‚ improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid‚" whip of the ANC study group on public works Freddie Adams said.

- BusinessDayLive

READ MORE:

ANC comforts traditional leaders on land claims – and says it will ‘look into’ King Dalindyebo matter

The ANC and The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa have set up a task team to improve working relations.
Politics
5 hours ago

Expropriation Bill to be redrafted to accommodate expropriation without compensation

The government wants to withdraw the Expropriation Bill which has been stuck in Parliament for many years and to reintroduce it with provisions that ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Britain supports 'legal' land reform in SA, says Theresa May

Britain supports South Africa’s land reform programme provided it is carried out legally, Prime Minister Theresa May said in Cape Town on Tuesday, ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament committee withdraws Expropriation Bill Politics
  2. Tshwane’s Msimanga ‘surprised’ at EFF plan to oust him Politics
  3. ANC comforts traditional leaders on land claims – and says it will ‘look into’ ... Politics
  4. Expropriation Bill to be redrafted to accommodate expropriation without ... Politics
  5. Controversial former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya recommended for ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X