Politics

WATCH | The DA, Theresa May and the new MultiChoice channel - Malema's top 5 quotes

28 August 2018 - 16:18 By timeslive

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media at a media briefing on August 28 2018. Here are 5 quotes that came out of it.

EFF leader Julius Malema didn't hold back when he spoke to the media at the party offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

He called ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip an autocrat, said the DA’s arrogance threatened political coalitions in South Africa, suggested Parliament should call MultiChoice to explain why they chose Newzroom Afrika as the new channel to replace Afro Worldview, and even told British Prime Minister Theresa May to be careful about what she discusses with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

These are his top 5 quotes.

