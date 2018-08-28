WATCH | 'We're going for your white man in PE': Malema warned of Trollip ousting

EFF leader Julius Malema promised to Nelson Mandela Bay of Mayor Athol Trollip all the way back in February.

Speaking to a crowd of hundreds in Soweto at a march to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital at the beginning of the year, he promised the crowd they would remove Trollip from his post.

"We are going to remove a mayor of PE. Not because he stole the money or anything, because we want to teach these white people that we mean business when we say expropriation of land without compensation," Malema said.

He also warned that if Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba started causing trouble, they'd be gone as well.

A motion of no confidence was passed against Trollip on Monday - six months after Malema's promise.

The motion was passed with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati‚ who abstained from voting‚ and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was elected as the new mayor.

The Democratic Alliance plans to legally challenge Trollip's ousting.

“We are of the opinion that the [council] sitting was procedurally invalid and lacked legitimate authority to legally elect a new speaker‚ and then subsequently pass the motion of no confidence in the executive mayor‚” Maimane told a news conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.