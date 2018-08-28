WATCH LIVE | EFF promises fire at briefing on DA mayors, Multichoice

The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding a press briefing on Tuesday.

The party is expected to talk about the ousting of Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor as well as the future of the coalition governments in the other main metros.

EFF leader Julius Malema also suggested that he has the inside scoop on the recent MultiChoice reveal of Newzroom Afrika as the successful bidder that will replace former Gupta-linked news channel Afro Worldview.