WATCH LIVE | EFF promises fire at briefing on DA mayors, Multichoice

Editor's Note: This livestream is expected to start at 12.30pm.

28 August 2018 - 12:46 By TimesLIVE

The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding a press briefing on Tuesday.

The party is expected to talk about the ousting of Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor as well as the future of the coalition governments in the other main metros.

EFF leader Julius Malema also suggested that he has the inside scoop on the recent MultiChoice reveal of Newzroom Afrika as the successful bidder that will replace former Gupta-linked news channel Afro Worldview.

Will Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba be the next DA mayors to fall?

The 2016 municipal election was a watershed moment for the ANC. It lost its majority in the metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.
4 hours ago

Julius Malema has 'personal vendetta' against Jacob Zuma, says lawyer

An EFF bid to block the graft-accused former president Jacob Zuma from getting the state to foot his legal bill smacks of a personal vendetta, ...
1 day ago

DA heads to court over vote ousting Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance plans a legal challenge to Monday’s ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.
2 hours ago

