The woes of Durban teacher Danielle de Bruyn are mounting‚ with the EFF intent on “having a chat” with her.

The party’s Vusi Khoza said that they would also be reporting De Bruyn’s alleged racist rant to the police.

“We will be pursuing a criminal case against this woman and our first port of call will be reporting her to the police‚” he said.

“We are also looking for her address…we just want to talk. We want to know what we ever did to deserve the insults she directs toward us and our children‚” Khoza added.

The Westville Girls’ High School teacher resigned on Monday after an incident last week in which she is accused of calling black people the k-word.