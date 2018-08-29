Politics

EFF ‘just wants to talk’ to race rant Durban teacher

29 August 2018 - 06:30 By Jeff Wicks
Embattled Westville Girls High School teacher Danielle De Bruyn resigned after she allegedly used the K-word to pupils in class
The woes of Durban teacher Danielle de Bruyn are mounting‚ with the EFF intent on “having a chat” with her.

The party’s Vusi Khoza said that they would also be reporting De Bruyn’s alleged racist rant to the police.

“We will be pursuing a criminal case against this woman and our first port of call will be reporting her to the police‚” he said.

“We are also looking for her address…we just want to talk. We want to know what we ever did to deserve the insults she directs toward us and our children‚” Khoza added.

The Westville Girls’ High School teacher resigned on Monday after an incident last week in which she is accused of calling black people the k-word.

The school issued a statement on Tuesday which condemned her racist remarks‚ insisting that her “loss of control and bigoted view” was not congruent with the ethos of the school.

De Bruyn is understood to have become embroiled in a heated debate with her English class over drawing similarities between a set book‚ Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’‚ with the South African political landscape and farm killings.

She is also alleged to have made disparaging comments about the EFF and it’s leader‚ Julius Malema.

“We are not surprised by these kind of rants. It is a clear indication that there are many Adams [Adam Catzevalos] in South Africa and this province.

“If she has children I feel sorry that they are raised by such a racist and bigoted person. She should suffer the same fate as Penny Sparrow and Vicki Momberg‚” Khoza added.

In the letter‚ principal Catherine Raw outlined the scope of the school’s probe which was initiated last week.

“I am sad and troubled to let you know that one of our staff stepped out of her role of teacher and used her position of parent in the classroom to make racist remarks and share her biased opinion of the South African political situation.

“By doing this‚ not only did she break the law and violate the code of the school‚ but she also created a hurtful and unsafe environment for the learners in her class‚” Raw wrote.

She said that the school was made aware of the incident on Thursday last week‚ and by Friday morning had initiated its own internal investigation.

“The teacher requested an opportunity to apologise to the class. It was pointed out to her that this did not alter the investigation process in place.”

Raw also addressed the girls at the school on Tuesday reinforcing the contents of the letter.

The allegations were put to De Bruyn by TimesLIVE via Facebook Messenger. The message was read and the reporter was blocked.

