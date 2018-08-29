Re-elected South African Communist Party (SACP) KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Themba Mthembu has quashed speculation that his relationship with SACP leader Blade Nzimande was strained.

Mthembu told the media in Durban on Wednesday that the relationship between him and Nzimande had not changed‚ even though he was aware there were people who were trying to drive a wedge between them.

“The relationship between myself and the general secretary has not changed. We’re aware that there has been a narrative to drive a wedge between myself and the general secretary‚” said Mthembu.

He said there was a belief that the strength of the SACP “lies in the strength of the relationship between Themba Mthembu and the general secretary”.

“We will always maintain a good relationship with the general secretary‚ particularly because he comes from KZN‚” he said.