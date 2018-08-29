'The battle is on' - EFF demands answers about new MultiChoice channel

The EFF is demanding that MultiChoice disclose how Newzroom Afrika was selected as the winning bidder to broadcast a new 24-hour television channel in South Africa.

The party said it would write to MultiChoice to demand that all of the bid and adjudication processes be made public.

“We have it on good authority that the chosen company was not the best of those who responded to the bid‚” the party alleged in a statement on Wednesday.

The red berets said they would further demand that MultiChoice be called to Parliament to account for the selection and “many other processes including their illegal and unlawful monopoly position.”

The party said although MultiChoice was a private company with its own procurement policies and practices‚ it had called for public submissions for the news channel to replace Afro Worldview.

“We demand that they should publicly issue all the information and processes they engaged in to award the television channel to the chosen company.

“We make this demand because when they made a public call for public submissions for black-owned media broadcasters to bid for a new channel‚ we all legitimately expected that the best black-owned company will be chosen.”