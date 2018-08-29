Politics

‘We stand behind Solly Msimanga’: DA leader Maimane

29 August 2018 - 14:59 By Aphiwe Deklerk
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane and ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip at a press conference on August 28, 2018 in Cape Town.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that his party fully supported Solly Msimanga‚ its embattled Tshwane mayor.

Msimanga will on Thursday face a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC and the EFF.

"We stand firmly and resolutely behind the mayor of Tshwane‚" said Maimane.

He said Msimanga was fighting corruption in Tshwane‚ something he promised he would do as mayor.

Maimane was addressing the media in Johannesburg following an urgent meeting of the DA's Federal Executive.

It followed after‚ in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro earlier in the week‚ the ANC was boosted by the EFF to vote out DA mayor Athol Trollip.

Maimane said the DA would not forward a candidate should Msimanga be removed from his position.

"Come tomorrow‚ we will not be presenting a different candidate‚" said Maimane.

