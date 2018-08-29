Politics

Western Cape gets ready to appoint children's commissioner

29 August 2018 - 15:19 By Dave Chambers
Daylin Mitchell.
Daylin Mitchell.
Image: Facebook/Daylin Mitchell

A bill has been unveiled that will establish a children’s commissioner in the Western Cape.

Calls for the appointment of a commissioner grew after the killings of 66 children in the province last year.

Daylin Mitchell‚ the chairman of the provincial legislature’s constitutional committee‚ said public hearings on the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Bill would be held in in Beaufort West‚ George‚ Vredendal and Cape Town in October and November.

“The public will then be invited to make written and oral submissions on the bill‚” he said on Wednesday.

The commissioner would assist in protecting and promoting the interests of children in areas including health services‚ education‚ welfare services‚ recreation‚ amenities and sport.

“The commissioner will have the power to monitor‚ investigate‚ research‚ educate‚ lobby‚ advise and report on children. They will also have to provide an annual report to the provincial parliament‚” said Mitchell.

READ MORE: 

'How do we stop people like you?' judge asks child killer

Cape Town child killer Andrew Platjies was sentenced to 50 years in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to the murder and attempted rape of ...
News
9 days ago

Two schoolchildren drugged and abducted in District Six

Two Cape Town schoolchildren have been drugged and abducted in District Six in the past two weeks.
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Don't only celebrate ANC struggle heroes‚ says Zakes Mda Politics
  2. ANC goes electronic to stop people from taking names from graveyards for ... Politics
  3. Western Cape gets ready to appoint children's commissioner Politics
  4. ‘We stand behind Solly Msimanga’: DA leader Maimane Politics
  5. Public Protector hearing postponed after ANC pulls committee chairperson Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X