A bill has been unveiled that will establish a children’s commissioner in the Western Cape.

Calls for the appointment of a commissioner grew after the killings of 66 children in the province last year.

Daylin Mitchell‚ the chairman of the provincial legislature’s constitutional committee‚ said public hearings on the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Bill would be held in in Beaufort West‚ George‚ Vredendal and Cape Town in October and November.

“The public will then be invited to make written and oral submissions on the bill‚” he said on Wednesday.

The commissioner would assist in protecting and promoting the interests of children in areas including health services‚ education‚ welfare services‚ recreation‚ amenities and sport.

“The commissioner will have the power to monitor‚ investigate‚ research‚ educate‚ lobby‚ advise and report on children. They will also have to provide an annual report to the provincial parliament‚” said Mitchell.