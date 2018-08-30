Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga survives no-confidence vote

Solly Msimanga has survived two bids to oust him as mayor of Tshwane mayor.

The EFF and ANC tabled separate motions of no confidence in Msimanga over a R12-billion consultancy tender‚ which led to the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola last week.

However, the speaker of council, Katlego Matheba, disallowed the EFF's motion, stating that it did not comply with the council's rules. The ANC then later withdrew its motion, sealing Msimanga's survival.