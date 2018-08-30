Politics

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga survives no-confidence vote

30 August 2018 - 15:32 By TimesLIVE
Solly Msimanga ahead of the two motions of no confidence tabled before the council to remove him as the mayor of Tshwane on August 30 2018. He survived both motions.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Solly Msimanga has survived two bids to oust him as mayor of Tshwane mayor.

The EFF and ANC tabled separate motions of no confidence in Msimanga over a R12-billion consultancy tender‚ which led to the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola last week.

However, the speaker of council, Katlego Matheba, disallowed the EFF's motion, stating that it did not comply with the council's rules. The ANC then later withdrew its motion, sealing Msimanga's survival.

Had either of the motions succeeded, Msimanga would have been the second DA mayor to have been removed from office after the EFF teamed up with opposition parties to oust DA chairman Athol Trollip as mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The ANC meanwhile is calling for fresh elections in Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ claiming that coalition-led governments have “proven to be too costly to maintain”.

This is a developing story.

