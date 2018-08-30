He said some South Africans were renting out their own shops to foreign nationals‚ which meant that those South Africans had given up.

“Yesterday there was an attack on foreign nationals' shops‚ the gripe and the problem was that these shops are selling expired goods‚” said Mabuza.

“And I asked myself if these shops are selling expired goods‚ why people are looting and taking these expired goods to their homes. That means these goods are not expired that is just a way of deceiving all of us to say the goods are expired. They are looting‚ the essence is to loot‚” he added.

He said it was important however for Home Affairs to ensure that everyone who was trading in the country had the right documentation to be in the country and for those who were regulating businesses in the townships and providing licences to trade to ensure that those who were trading in the townships had licences to do so. Otherwise‚ this could “slide down” into xenophobia.

The National Freedom Party's Sibusiso Mncwabe charged that the cause of conflict was not the issue of documentation but alleged unfair competition.

“It is alleged that the foreigners will buy in bulk and they will compete against one person in the township and they get assistance allegedly from their countries to buy in bulk and to bring down prices because they are assisted somewhere‚” he claimed.

He wanted to know whether the government had plans to address the issue of unfair competition as a cause of conflict.