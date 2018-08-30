Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga faces motion of no confidence

30 August 2018 - 13:52 By TimesLIVE

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing separate motions no confidence from the ANC and the EFF‚ and all indications are that he will be voted out by a combined majority from the two parties.

