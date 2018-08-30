WATCH LIVE | Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga faces motion of no confidence
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing separate motions no confidence from the ANC and the EFF‚ and all indications are that he will be voted out by a combined majority from the two parties.
UPDATE:
So, the councillors have now left for lunch. Let's see what happens after and who comes back and if the EFF would vote with the ANC after their Motion was disallowed. #TshwaneCouncil— Claudi Mailovich (@claudimailovich) August 30, 2018
EFF's Benjamin Disoloane says the the speakers actions are out of order and that they will not take it. EFF councillors have packed up and left. #TshwaneCouncil #SollyVote DA councillors look relieved.— Claudi Mailovich (@claudimailovich) August 30, 2018
Speaker Mathebe says the EFF's motion of no confidence into Solly Msimanga is not allowed, as the party did not motivate for urgency in writing, as required by the rules, after they merely submitted the urgent motion. #TshwaneCouncil— Claudi Mailovich (@claudimailovich) August 30, 2018
