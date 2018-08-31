One of the people on the ANC’s North West provincial task team set up to resolve the political crisis that developed under the leadership of former premier Supra Mahumapelo ...is Mahumapelo.

During a late-night National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Thursday‚ the party leadership decided to disband the provincial executive council and remove Mahumapelo as chairperson.

Mahumapelo’s successor‚ Job Mokgoro‚ took over as interim convenor. Mokgoro replaced Mahumapelo as premier earlier this year after widespread unrest which forced President Cyril Ramaphosa having to cut short a trip to the UK.

An inter-ministerial team found that several municipalities in the province were being mismanaged and irregular spending in the provincial treasury reached R15.3-billion last year.

At a media briefing on Friday‚ ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said Mokgoro would chair the provincial task team and Mahumapelo would be part of it as a “disciplined member” of the party.