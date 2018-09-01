Buthelezi’s retirement won’t end ethnic ‘traditionalism’ in South Africa

Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi announced his retirement as president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in late October 2017. The 90-year-old South African politician said he would not stand again for leadership of the organisation he founded in the mid-1970s.

However, the Inkatha Freedom Party congress – where his successor was to be elected – has been postponed. It’s just the latest twist in Buthelezi’s long political life, which provides a fascinating thread through the past 70 years in South Africa’s tumultuous history.

His career as a politician began in 1953 when he was called by his clan to lead it as inkosi (chief).

Subsequently, he came to head the KwaZulu “bantustan”, homeland of the Zulu. The apartheid government divided mainly rural parts of South Africa into 10 ethnically based homelands. This segregationist policyaimed to remove black people from urban areas of South Africa, leaving these areas to whites only.