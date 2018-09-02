SA being 'recalibrated' to attract investment, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is being "recalibrated" to be attractive to local and international investors in a bid to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during an address at a breakfast meeting with a South African business leaders on Sunday in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

The president is in China as part of a state visit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping who paid a similar visit to South Africa in June for the recent Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit.

Ramaphosa said his government needed to provided not just "policy certainty but policy consistency" to investors in order to attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

"We're recalibrating in many ways, we're sharpening our messages to enhance investment to come our way," said Ramaphosa.

"One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on. We're working through that, we're working through all the issues that have been raised with us, to make sure that we not only have policy certainty but policy consistency. This is something has slipped through our fingers in the past few years where we have lost our shine, but we're regaining that shine."