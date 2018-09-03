Politics

Mazibuye African Congress backs ousted Supra Mahumapelo

03 September 2018 - 13:42 By Amil Umraw
Mazibuye African Congress president Reggie Ngcobo says Supra Mahumapelo's removal was due to an anti-black agenda.
Mazibuye African Congress president Reggie Ngcobo says Supra Mahumapelo's removal was due to an anti-black agenda.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The Mazibuye African Congress has thrown its weight behind ousted North West premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ saying his removal was due to an anti-black agenda.

Lashing out at the ANC’s top leadership‚ the newly-formed party also claims members of the governing party will soon join its ranks‚ along with members of the DA and the EFF.

At a media conference in Marikana on Monday‚ MAC president Reggie Ngcobo said white monopoly capital would “not find peace” while the party existed.

“[Former president Jacob Zuma] was removed in the same fashion in order to make way for imperial powers. Supra is not a saint but we believe his ill-treatment is informed by an anti-black agenda… The ANC is awarding the sellouts with top positions‚” Ngcobo said‚ specifically naming Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The entire ANC must also be summoned to the state capture inquiry because‚ if the state is allegedly captured‚ it means the ANC is also captured.”

It was believed that Mahumapelo would attend the media briefing but he did not. MAC secretary Romeo Matjila said although Mahumapelo would remain an ANC member‚ he had expressed his support for MAC’s transformative agenda.

“Supra was clear to us that he remains also a member of his party (the ANC). Because we are championing the programme he advocated‚ he will support that programme‚” Matjila said.

“The relationship between MAC and Supra is simple. Supra was the premier of North West‚ not the premier of the ANC. So MAC is made up of the native citizens‚ some who are the natives of North West. Supra associated himself with radical economic transformation and we believe that he has a lot to offer in such pursuits.”

The MAC also elaborated on its position not to allow white and Indian members in the party.

“We said that whites are not welcomed to be members and we still stand on those grounds solely because we believe it’s high time the native people of our land pave their own way. When the white people engaged in the struggle‚ the land question was parked‚ that’s why we remain landless. We are not racist… It should be clear that black people must pave their own way‚” Ngcobo said.

READ MORE: 

ANC puts Supra on team to fix North-West shambles caused by ... Supra

One of the people on the ANC’s North West provincial task team set up to resolve the political crisis that developed under the leadership of former ...
Politics
3 days ago

New pro-Zuma party will leave no stone, king or wallet unturned

A newly launched political party – formed after consultations with former president Jacob Zuma – has a simple strategy for next year’s election: ...
Politics
1 month ago

Whites and Indians will be barred from new pro-Zuma political party

Whites and Indians will not be allowed in the controversial pro-Zuma political party‚ Mazibuye African Congress.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mechanism to address trade deficit between Africa and China needed: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Mazibuye African Congress backs ousted Supra Mahumapelo Politics
  3. Shabangu urges social grant recipients to get new Sassa cards Politics
  4. Ramaphosa strikes deals in China to bring jobs‚ factories to Musina-Makhado ... Politics
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Mac on the make? Maharaj in graft probe Politics

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X