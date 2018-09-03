ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has implored the leadership of Sedibeng in the Vaal region to make land available for residents to bolster radical economic transformation efforts.

Delivering the keynote address at the 34th commemoration of the Vaal Uprising in Sebokeng in the Sedibeng region‚ Magashula said: “Let us expropriate land without compensation; we must give people the land”.

During an impassioned address‚ Magashule said: “We have been building their [white people] roads‚ their houses‚ working their farms. It’s time for a black person now to own land and farm.

“We are all the same now. No child of a black person must call a white person baas. Now is the time you stop being employees‚ but employers. Don't be afraid of creating black employers. Use this opportunity of free education to equip and skill yourselves.”