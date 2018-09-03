‘No child of a black person must call a white person baas’: Ace Magashule
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has implored the leadership of Sedibeng in the Vaal region to make land available for residents to bolster radical economic transformation efforts.
Delivering the keynote address at the 34th commemoration of the Vaal Uprising in Sebokeng in the Sedibeng region‚ Magashula said: “Let us expropriate land without compensation; we must give people the land”.
During an impassioned address‚ Magashule said: “We have been building their [white people] roads‚ their houses‚ working their farms. It’s time for a black person now to own land and farm.
“We are all the same now. No child of a black person must call a white person baas. Now is the time you stop being employees‚ but employers. Don't be afraid of creating black employers. Use this opportunity of free education to equip and skill yourselves.”
Magashule said councillors and ANC regional leaders should not just “preach” radical economic transformation but‚ instead‚ start implementing programmes that will lead to a change in current structures within the economy and the inclusion of the black majority.
“This radical economic transformation will not only be done by national or the province. It must start here with you councillors‚ you must work with your leaders in the region‚ you must not be afraid to give people land.
“We must apply our own strategy of blacks in general‚ Africans in particular. Let us make our people farmers‚ employers. Your regional leadership must work hard to make this happen‚” he said.
Magashule said that while the ANC had fought for freedom‚ that freedom would not be complete if party leaders did not continue to work for society.
“When the ANC and its leadership only know people during elections‚ when the ANC does not go and listen to the people‚ when we don't lead by humility‚ commitment and sacrifice‚ our freedom will not be complete‚” said Magashule.
He also called on the people of Sebokeng to unite and fight for radical economic transformation‚ the same way they had fought for freedom.