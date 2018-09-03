The government and the Bank of China have entered into a trade agreement that will see the Chinese making investments to the tune of $1.1-billion (R15-billion) in special economic zones and industrial parks in South Africa.

The cooperation agreement to promote trade and investment between Beijing and Pretoria is one of several deals that were struck between the two countries as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state visit to China.

Ramaphosa is on Monday due to co-chair the two-day summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation‚ along with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping‚ before returning home on Thursday.

In terms of the agreement between the Bank of China and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)‚ one of the biggest commercial banks in China has committed to pumping money into the development of special economic zones in South Africa.